Warm up with recipes for beef soup from the Wisconsin Beef Council

Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chilly days and chilly nights mean finding ways to warm the body and soul. And it’s the comfort of a warm bowl of soup that makes mealtime feel a little cozier. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a couple of her favorite beef soup recipes.

Beefy Harvest Soup

Looking for a fantastic fall soup recipe? Try this recipe with Ground Beef, smoked beef sausage, vegetables and macaroni.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
  • 4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni
  • 4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced

Cooking:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.
    Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
  2. Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Other pasta shapes, such as rotini, bow ties, medium shells or ditalini, may be substituted for large elbow macaroni; adjust cooking time as needed.

Angie’s Favorite Beef Barley Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 boneless Beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 whole large onion, diced
  • 2 whole carrots, smaller ends cut into rounds, larger ends diced
  • 2 whole potatoes, chunked
  • 1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Ground black pepper to taste
  • 6 cups beef stock
  • 2 cups water, or as needed
  • 1/2 cup pearl barley
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme
  • 1 whole bay leaf
  • 1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes

Cooking:

1.     Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef Chuck Roast; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; remove from stockpot.  Add the onions and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the onions are cooked and just start to caramelize. Drizzle in more oil if needed.

Cook’s Tip: Beef Stew Meat may be substituted for beef Chuck Roast.

2.     Add rest of the ingredients, except diced tomatoes; stir well. Increase the heat and bring the soup to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover and simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as necessary to keep soup at a low simmer. If the soup thickens too much, add a little more water or beef broth.

3.     Add tomatoes and simmer for one more hour. Remove bay leaf before serving.

