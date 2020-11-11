Warm up with recipes for beef soup from the Wisconsin Beef Council
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chilly days and chilly nights mean finding ways to warm the body and soul. And it’s the comfort of a warm bowl of soup that makes mealtime feel a little cozier. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a couple of her favorite beef soup recipes.
Beefy Harvest Soup
Looking for a fantastic fall soup recipe? Try this recipe with Ground Beef, smoked beef sausage, vegetables and macaroni.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
- 2 cups water
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
- 1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni
- 4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced
Cooking:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: Other pasta shapes, such as rotini, bow ties, medium shells or ditalini, may be substituted for large elbow macaroni; adjust cooking time as needed.
Angie’s Favorite Beef Barley Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 boneless Beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 whole large onion, diced
- 2 whole carrots, smaller ends cut into rounds, larger ends diced
- 2 whole potatoes, chunked
- 1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- Ground black pepper to taste
- 6 cups beef stock
- 2 cups water, or as needed
- 1/2 cup pearl barley
- 1/2 teaspoon thyme
- 1 whole bay leaf
- 1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes
Cooking:
1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef Chuck Roast; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; remove from stockpot. Add the onions and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the onions are cooked and just start to caramelize. Drizzle in more oil if needed.
Cook’s Tip: Beef Stew Meat may be substituted for beef Chuck Roast.
2. Add rest of the ingredients, except diced tomatoes; stir well. Increase the heat and bring the soup to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover and simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as necessary to keep soup at a low simmer. If the soup thickens too much, add a little more water or beef broth.
3. Add tomatoes and simmer for one more hour. Remove bay leaf before serving.
