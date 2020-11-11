Warm up with recipes for beef soup from the Wisconsin Beef Council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chilly days and chilly nights mean finding ways to warm the body and soul. And it’s the comfort of a warm bowl of soup that makes mealtime feel a little cozier. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a couple of her favorite beef soup recipes.

Beefy Harvest Soup

Looking for a fantastic fall soup recipe? Try this recipe with Ground Beef, smoked beef sausage, vegetables and macaroni.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained

1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni

4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced

Cooking:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Other pasta shapes, such as rotini, bow ties, medium shells or ditalini, may be substituted for large elbow macaroni; adjust cooking time as needed.

Angie’s Favorite Beef Barley Soup

Ingredients:

1 boneless Beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 whole large onion, diced

2 whole carrots, smaller ends cut into rounds, larger ends diced

2 whole potatoes, chunked

1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Ground black pepper to taste

6 cups beef stock

2 cups water, or as needed

1/2 cup pearl barley

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 whole bay leaf

1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes

Cooking:

1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef Chuck Roast; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; remove from stockpot. Add the onions and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the onions are cooked and just start to caramelize. Drizzle in more oil if needed.

Cook’s Tip: Beef Stew Meat may be substituted for beef Chuck Roast.

2. Add rest of the ingredients, except diced tomatoes; stir well. Increase the heat and bring the soup to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover and simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as necessary to keep soup at a low simmer. If the soup thickens too much, add a little more water or beef broth.

3. Add tomatoes and simmer for one more hour. Remove bay leaf before serving.



