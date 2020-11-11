Advertisement

VA’s historic hiring efforts continue as part of agency’s plan to combat COVID-19

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In reflection of Veterans Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is asking Americans across the country to consider working at VA as a way to honor and care for our nation’s Veterans. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, VA has hired more than 58,000 health care employees nationwide since March 29 and increased onboard employees by 13,000 in fiscal year 2020, a 4% increase from fiscal year 2019.

On Tuesday, in advance of Veterans Day, Jessica Bonjorni, Chief of Human Capital Management for the Veterans Health Administration, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how VA’s latest hiring efforts are supporting the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and highlight employment opportunities with VA for Americans to give back to Veterans.

VA employees are actively involved in strategic efforts and hands-on assignments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. VA’s Fourth Mission is to serve as the backstop to America’s health care system.

VA recently ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in several states, including Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

VA is composed of a dynamic workforce:

  • There are more than 1,255 VA healthcare facilities across the country and more than 350,000 employees across 300 clinical and non-clinical occupations, including physicians, nurses, social workers, medical support assistants, food service workers, and other administrative and support staff.
  • Roughly a third of VA’s workforce are Veterans with more than 60 percent of VHA employees identifying as women.

For more information or to apply, visit: http://www.vacareers.va.gov

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau man killed following collision with deer
Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Driver charged with homicide in bus stop fatal crash
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers signs Executive Order advising Wisconsinites to stay home

Latest News

Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Gov. Evers, healthcare advocates defend healthcare
Thanksgiving meal from Boston Market
Traditional Thanksgiving for an untraditional year
Mental health issues rise as the pandemic continues
Wausau City Council to decide on mask resolution tonight
Wausau City Council to decide on mask resolution tonight