VA’s historic hiring efforts continue as part of agency’s plan to combat COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In reflection of Veterans Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is asking Americans across the country to consider working at VA as a way to honor and care for our nation’s Veterans. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, VA has hired more than 58,000 health care employees nationwide since March 29 and increased onboard employees by 13,000 in fiscal year 2020, a 4% increase from fiscal year 2019.

On Tuesday, in advance of Veterans Day, Jessica Bonjorni, Chief of Human Capital Management for the Veterans Health Administration, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how VA’s latest hiring efforts are supporting the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and highlight employment opportunities with VA for Americans to give back to Veterans.

VA employees are actively involved in strategic efforts and hands-on assignments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. VA’s Fourth Mission is to serve as the backstop to America’s health care system.

VA recently ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in several states, including Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

VA is composed of a dynamic workforce:

There are more than 1,255 VA healthcare facilities across the country and more than 350,000 employees across 300 clinical and non-clinical occupations, including physicians, nurses, social workers, medical support assistants, food service workers, and other administrative and support staff.

Roughly a third of VA’s workforce are Veterans with more than 60 percent of VHA employees identifying as women.

For more information or to apply, visit: http://www.vacareers.va.gov

