Traditional Thanksgiving for an untraditional year

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There is no denying that 2020 has been a year for the history books. However, with the holiday season fast approaching its time to start thinking about how to keep those treasured traditions with family and friends. Despite the fact that celebrations may be a little different this year, that doesn’t mean that you and your loved ones can’t indulge in the season’s most cherished and delicious traditions – Thanksgiving dinner!

On Tuesday, Rich Davis, Head Chef at Boston market, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share some tips to help make Thanksgiving easier than ever.

This year, Boston Market is taking the stress out of your meal preparation by once again offering holiday home deliveries. Their pre-made, pre-cooked, complete holiday meals will be shipped directly to your door, anywhere in the continental United States. Just thaw, heat and serve! Place your order by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 23.

To order yours, visit https://holidayhomedelivery.com/

