Stevens Point hair salon offering free haircuts for veterans in November

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For any veteran looking for a hair cut, New Kreations in Stevens Point is offering free hair cuts for those who have served our country.

Owner and stylist Donna Salter says it’s her salon’s way to thank those who have fought for our freedom.

“Veterans can come and have a free haircut all through November,” said Salter. “Really appreciate their service.”

New Kreations is located at 23 Park Ridge Drive #10 in Stevens Point.

