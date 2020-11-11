Advertisement

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

‘"Dumpster fire’ is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had'
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.

Now, there’s a way to commemorate it.

A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.

Amir Fakharian’s 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.

When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.

“'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had,” Fakharian said. “COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people.”

Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)

Etsy users say it has.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers signs Executive Order advising Wisconsinites to stay home
Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Driver charged with homicide in bus stop fatal crash
DHS again reports more than 7K COVID-19 cases

Latest News

VFW Post 10 in Wausau pays tribute to fellow veterans
VFW Post 10 in Wausau pays tribute to fellow veterans
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Sully statue unveiled where service dog was trained
Carolyn Sienko works as an RN in Aspirus Wausau's COVID unit. She served in the U.S. Navy as a...
She served the U.S. overseas. Now she’s fighting an enemy at home: COVID-19.
Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus