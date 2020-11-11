Pet Project: Meet Gizmo
Humane Society of Marathon County
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gizmo is German Shepherd/Terrier, American Staffordshire mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County because he didn’t do well with other pets in his home. He would do best in a home as the only pet.
He’s a sweet dog who loves going for walks, and playing with squeaky toys. To learn more about Gizmo visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to set up an appointment to meet him.