Pet Project: Meet Gizmo

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gizmo is German Shepherd/Terrier, American Staffordshire mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County because he didn’t do well with other pets in his home. He would do best in a home as the only pet.

He’s a sweet dog who loves going for walks, and playing with squeaky toys. To learn more about Gizmo visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to set up an appointment to meet him.