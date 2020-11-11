Officials ask hunters to take caution this season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gun deer hunting season runs from Nov. 21-29 this year. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, there are no plans to cancel the season.

“We don’t have any plans to change any season dates or season times or anything like that, but we have been working to get information out to the general public just to make people aware and to remind them to take caution," Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management Program Director Eric Lobner said.

Barron County Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Specialist Sarah Turner said hunting in small, socially distanced groups should be fine this year, but suggested people avoid hunting camps.

"It’s great because it’s something you can do alone and very well social-distanced. The problem is when you go to hunting camp it’s a lot of people who don’t live in the same house as you. So we’re not as concerned with the actual act of hunting as we are with all the gathering that goes along with that,” she said.

“We’re really trying to encourage people to, you know, stick with people within your household. I know that may be a challenge sometimes when you think of the tradition of deer camps. And I get it. I enjoy those just as much as the next, but maybe there are some opportunities there where you can do stuff outside rather than getting into a building,” Lobner said

Both Turner and Lobner said hunters should also avoid traveling long distances this season.

“People should think about hunting more locally, try something in their local community. Think about what is happening, certainly about how they can reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Lobner said.

He said, as of the first week of November, gun deer hunting license sales were up about 10 percent compared to that point in 2019.

