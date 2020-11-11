Advertisement

MPPA urge Police and Fire Commission to terminate Chief Gramza amid sexual assault investigation

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 32 members of the Marshfield Professional Police Association say they have no confidence in their chief, Rick Gramza, who has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Gramza is charged with three counts of misconduct in office, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree sexual assault. Court documents state the complainant alleged unwanted sexual contact including inappropriate touching and verbal comments that spanned several years.

The MPPA issued a letter Tuesday in response to the allegations.

“We respectfully demand the Marshfield Police and Fire Commission hold Chief Gramza fully accountable for his reprehensible actions and immediately terminate him.”

