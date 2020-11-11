Majority of Wisconsin’s COVID cases belong to people in their 20s

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 20-29 age group continues to be most infected with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday, 21% or 59,480 of the state’s total cases were attributed to people in their 20s. (Editor’s Note: That number is total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, not to be confused with active cases).

When that data shifts to fatal cases, the 80-89 age group is the hardest hit. To date, 31% or 750 people from this age group have died due to COVID-19 complications. To date, no one under the age of 20 has died of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean children are immune to serious complications.

DHS reports 114 children age 0-9 have been hospitalized overall. Of them, 10 needed treatment in the ICU. Of kids 10-19 years, 222 have been hospitalized, with 12 needing intensive care.

The CDC says typically children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. Babies under 1 year old might be more likely to have a severe illness from COVID-19.

