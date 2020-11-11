Advertisement

Local Veteran Organizations unite for Veterans Day ceremony

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Area Veteran organizations will gather on Veterans Day at 10:30 a.m. at Bunkers in Wausau for their annual Veterans Day Celebration. A ceremony will be held outside at the Veterans Memorial Wall inviting the whole community to come to honor those who have fought for freedom.

Both the Color Guard and Honor Guard will participate. A wreath will also be presented by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary.

To honor the first Armistice Day ending WWI the group will also ring the Solemn Bell at 11:11 a.m.

For safety reasons, the Veterans lunch has been canceled. They also ask that participants wear masks and keep their distance.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers signs Executive Order advising Wisconsinites to stay home
Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Driver charged with homicide in bus stop fatal crash
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
DHS again reports more than 7K COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Generic file image of hospital worker
93% of region’s hospital beds occupied with COVID-19 patients
MPPA urge Police and Fire Commission to terminate Chief Gramza amid sexual assault investigation
Snow possible this weekend
10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin
Veterans Day
Veterans Day