Local Veteran Organizations unite for Veterans Day ceremony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Area Veteran organizations will gather on Veterans Day at 10:30 a.m. at Bunkers in Wausau for their annual Veterans Day Celebration. A ceremony will be held outside at the Veterans Memorial Wall inviting the whole community to come to honor those who have fought for freedom.

Both the Color Guard and Honor Guard will participate. A wreath will also be presented by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary.

To honor the first Armistice Day ending WWI the group will also ring the Solemn Bell at 11:11 a.m.

For safety reasons, the Veterans lunch has been canceled. They also ask that participants wear masks and keep their distance.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.