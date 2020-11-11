Gov. Evers, healthcare advocates defend healthcare

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Health care advocates along with the governor joined “Protect our Care Wisconsin” and spoke about the importance of defending the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare for Wisconsinites.

With over 2,000 deaths linked to covid-19 in Wisconsin, the governor and the panelists say republicans and democrats need to work together on improving the affordable care act rather than repeal it.

At stake should the supreme court rule to overturn it includes coverage for those with pre-existing conditions,

Currently, under the ACA, a coronavirus case can’t be used to deny someone coverage, or charge them more.

If it’s repealed, that becomes a real question.

Additionally, young adults could have to start paying for insurance on their own much sooner.

“I’ve used the ACA for being on my parents' health insurance until I was 26 to be able to transition from college to the workforce but I’ve also used it in a period of unemployment as well where I would not have had access to prophylactic treatment to continue along with my plan of care,” Affordable Care Act Beneficiary Dustin Klein said.

Coverage for those who benefit from Medicaid expansion programs and ACA exchanges could also be at risk.

No cost preventative care is also a concern for those who are watching this Supreme Court case closely.

Services like colonoscopies and flu shots are free, but if people have to pay copays that may discourage some to go to the doctor and miss the chance to catch a disease early.

