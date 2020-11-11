First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns today!

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The precipitation we saw yesterday has moved out of the area but it is leaving some cloud cover behind. We are expecting decreasing cloud cover today and quite a bit of afternoon sunshine. We are still dealing with cooler temperatures today with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. These temperatures are a lot closer to average than what we saw over the last few weeks.

The next chance for rain and snow showers looks to move through on Thursday. The overall precipitation will remain light, and we are expecting quite a bit of sunshine in the morning hours tomorrow. By the afternoon, we will likely see a light passing rain or snow shower. This is not expected to be a large snow or rain producer, but if all of the factors line up, we could see up to a half an inch of fresh snowfall for some. Right now that is looking unlikely, but it is a possibility. If you are heading home tomorrow afternoon and see some light snow stacking on roadways, take it slow.

Sunshine will return again Friday, but temperatures stay below average in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.