COVID-fatigue puts pressure on mental health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pandemic has put a lot of stress on people, you may call it COVID-fatigue.

According to one doctor, now is the time to check in on your mental health.

With so much uncertainty in the world right now between COVID-19, the upcoming holidays and the 2020 election, clinical psychologist Dr. Brian Weiland said now with winter on its way, many people’s stress and anxiety could get worse.

“If there ever was a time to make sure that we’re focusing on our mental health, now is the time,” Weiland said.

Weiland said nearly 75% of conversations with his patients are related to the pandemic.

Now, even some who don’t have a history of mental health issues are showing signs.

“People who haven’t struggled with mental health disorders are now feeling pretty overwhelmed with all the changes or with everything going on, all the uncertainty and now do meet criteria for various mental health conditions,” he said.

A change in routine because of the pandemic also brings up worries and now with winter on deck, seasonal depression brings out more anxiety in people.

“With the holiday season, I think that this is a difficult time of year in general for people with mental health issues because of the stress involved there,” Weiland said.

It’s best for people to take their minds off the pandemic by shutting updates off from your phone and to try to get yourself into a daily routine to keep yourself busy.

“I think there’s so much value in trying to find out what areas in life you can gain control over and with everything that’s going on right now there’s just so much uncertainty and just such a loss of control,” he said.

Doctor Weiland also said it’s important to vent with others about your frustrations and concerns with the pandemic to achieve a sense of belonging.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.