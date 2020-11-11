COVID-19 single-day count again exceeds 7,000

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the third day of COVID cases above 7,000. Case counts above 7,000 were recorded Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with 7,048 new cases.

The new positive cases were of the 17,472 tested. DHS reports there are 64,067 active cases.

The state also reported 62 more deaths and 277 new hospitalizations.

Statewide, as of Tuesday, (Wednesday’s data has not yet been released at the time of publishing) 2,070 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 418 are in intensive care and 606 are receiving mechanical ventilation.

