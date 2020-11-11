Counties’ board of canvassers work to double-check Election Night results

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday is the deadline for Wisconsin counties to begin their election result canvassing, a process that happens every election to verify that all votes were counted properly.

In Marathon County, it was actually the canvassing board’s second day going through the municipalities' election paperwork.

“This is a normal process we do for every election. We do two days of canvass,” Kim Trueblood, the Marathon County clerk said. “And we come back after every election and there’s always a question, there’s always an issue with numbering or something that needs to be resolved. So, this is very, very normal for us.”

That is why Election Night results are always unofficial. While election officials on Election Day not only verify information as the registration, voting, and casting processes happen, they also do so after they are done counting. The next day by 4 p.m., they need to get all of their election materials over to their county clerk’s office, though if there are still absentee ballots to count, they can continue to be counted until all ballots are counted. Then, the county board of canvassers looks over all of the materials to be sure the numbers add up properly.

“We look at their poll book numbers versus the number of votes that the DS200 machine counted," Trueblood said, "make sure everything reconciles, make sure we have all of their paperwork from the election. And then we reconvene on Tuesday, which is today our second canvass session, just to resolve any outstanding questions there might be.”

The county clerk and two other people (one of which is the opposite party from the clerk) work with municipal clerks and poll workers to understand what happened on Election Night.

“So, some of the numbering may be off, but there’s always an explanation for why so everything actually reconciles in the end,” Trueblood explained. They also always have the paper originals to be able to verify any discrepancies.

Trueblood said the election process has been going smoothly and outside of a pandemic and a lot of absentee ballots compared to most elections, it is not really different than other elections. However, she said they are preparing for a possible recount given the presidential race unofficially is between the margin to qualify and Pres. Donald Trump as expressed since Election Day that he plans to request a recount.

“Your certificate envelope, your registration form, your absentee request, those are all kept and maintained by your local election official," Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator said. "So, in the event of a recount, if we were to have one, those are materials they have to maintain and go back to, again, double-check that everything happened how it should.”

County canvassers have until Nov. 17 to get their official results and materials to the WEC, though they often get their results submitted sooner. Once all counties have sent their materials, a losing candidate in the presidential race who is within 1% of the votes needed to win has one day to submit a request for a recount (which could be as late as Nov. 18). Then, the counties' board of canvassers have three days to get themselves in order to begin a recount.

Once the recount is complete, or if there is no recount, the WEC has until Dec. 1 to double-check all of the counties' results to officially certify the totals. Then, the Electoral College electors give all of their votes to whoever wins the popular vote in the state.

The WEC said there have been no reports or evidence of irregularities or systemic or widespread election issues, but there has been a lot of misinformation. See the full press release here.

“When issues are reported to our office, we take them very seriously," Wolfe stated. "We look into each allegation and request evidence from parties involved. At this time, no evidence has been provided that supports allegations of systemic or widespread election issues.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.