93% of region’s hospital beds occupied with COVID-19 patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services hospital capabilities data shows 93% of the north central regions' hospital beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients.

The region includes Iron, Vilas, Price, Oneida, Forest, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Clark, Marathon, Wood and Portage counties.

Select ‘North Central’ from the HERC dropdown menu.

Tuesday’s data shows 228 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 39 in the intensive care unit. The region has 219 ventilators. Currently, 38 people are receiving mechanical ventilation.

On Oct. 10, there were 110 hospitalized patients in the region.

