10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A November storm has dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in Minnesota and whipped up damaging winds in Wisconsin where tens of thousands were left without power.

The Minnesota State Patrol handled hundreds of crashes and spinouts as snow piled up late Tuesday. Between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to 176 crashes, 156 vehicles that had spun out or slid off the road, and 11 jackknifed semitrailer trucks. Twelve people were hurt in the crashes, but no weather-related deaths were reported, the patrol said.

45 years ago the SS Arthur M. Anderson was trailing the #EdmundFitzgerald before it sank in an intense storm. Tonight, it entered the Duluth canal in a snowstorm. It had to make a second go at the entry due to low visibilities from the snow. #wx pic.twitter.com/vkPwWgawK5 — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) November 11, 2020

The National Weather Service record 5.5 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with Brainerd picking up the most snow with 10.1 inches.

Storm Total Update -

Snowfall total for Twin Cities (MSP Airport) is 5.5"



Snowfall total at our office in Chanhassen is 4.8"#mnwx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 11, 2020

In northeastern Minnesota, Grand Rapids picked up 9.5 inches, the weather service said.

In southern Wisconsin, a powerful line of storms generated at least two tornado warnings, but there were no immediate reports of touchdowns.

In Milwaukee County, a 79 mph wind gust was recorded at General Mitchell International Airport, according to the weather service.

At the height of the storms, nearly 40,000 We Energies customers were without power. Some 6,650 customers remained without service Wednesday morning as crews worked through the night.

It was a just a bit windy last night. 🌬️🌬️



Highest wind gusts over the past 12 hrs:

Green Bay 48 MPH

Marshfield 46 MPH

Oshkosh 46 MPH

Manitowoc 45 MPH

Wausau 44 MPH



For a full list: https://t.co/a9HyVMx4h5 #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 11, 2020

