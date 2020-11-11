Advertisement

10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin

Snow possible this weekend
Snow possible this weekend(wmtv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A November storm has dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in Minnesota and whipped up damaging winds in Wisconsin where tens of thousands were left without power.

The Minnesota State Patrol handled hundreds of crashes and spinouts as snow piled up late Tuesday. Between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to 176 crashes, 156 vehicles that had spun out or slid off the road, and 11 jackknifed semitrailer trucks. Twelve people were hurt in the crashes, but no weather-related deaths were reported, the patrol said.

The National Weather Service record 5.5 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with Brainerd picking up the most snow with 10.1 inches.

In northeastern Minnesota, Grand Rapids picked up 9.5 inches, the weather service said.

In southern Wisconsin, a powerful line of storms generated at least two tornado warnings, but there were no immediate reports of touchdowns.

In Milwaukee County, a 79 mph wind gust was recorded at General Mitchell International Airport, according to the weather service.

At the height of the storms, nearly 40,000 We Energies customers were without power. Some 6,650 customers remained without service Wednesday morning as crews worked through the night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers signs Executive Order advising Wisconsinites to stay home
Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Driver charged with homicide in bus stop fatal crash
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
DHS again reports more than 7K COVID-19 cases

Latest News

WSAW AM WX Update 11-11
WSAW AM WX Update 11-11
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns today!
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snowfall possible for some tonight
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
WSAW AM WX Update 11-10
WSAW AM WX Update 11-10