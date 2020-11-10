Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 5- A Rookie Campaign for the Books

Published: Nov. 10, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In this week’s episode of the Hilight Zone Podcast, Matt Infield sits down with Stratford native and NASCAR driver Derek Kraus.

Kraus has found just a little success on the track, finishing 11th in NASCAR’s Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series in his rookie campaign. The 19-year-old discusses his rookie year, what it’s like racing on tracks with absolutely no in-person experience on them before the race, and which tracks were his favorite to race at.

If you have any episode ideas, be sure to emails sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you. You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

