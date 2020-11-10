Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids limiting public access to city buildings

Squad car at Wisconsin Rapids Police Department/City Hall
Squad car at Wisconsin Rapids Police Department/City Hall(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wisconsin Rapids will be limiting public access to city buildings beginning Wednesday, Nov 11.

According to a press release, all city departments, with the exception of two service windows, will be closed to the public until further notice. The Municipal Clerk’s office window and the Police Department’s service window will remain open on the first floor of City Hall will remain open. If you need to speak to an officer, the intercom systems will be available inside the City Hall foyer.

City fire stations, the city garage, the wastewater treatment plant, Centralia Center, Lowell Center and Wisconsin Rapids Community Media will be closed to the public. City staff continues to conduct city business, with an emphasis on public interaction via phone, email and mail. City services such as garbage and recycling pick-up will continue uninterrupted.

For more information about how specific departments are handling public business, please visit the City’s COVID-19 information page at wirapids.org/coronavirus or contact the department directly by phone or email.

