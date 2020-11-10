Wisconsin leads nation in collecting unused medication during Drug Take Back Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting prescription medication out of the hands of those who could abuse it is something the entire country is working to do. And while Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide effort, Wisconsin came out strong, with nearly 90,000 pounds of collected medication. That makes it the largest drug take back collection of any state in the country.

“Not only were we first in the nation. We were first in total volume,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “That’s more than California, more than Texas. So even states that have much bigger populations didn’t have collections that were this large.”

Attorney General Kaul is not only praising the joint effort of the Department of Justice and the 230 law enforcement agencies that collected disposed drugs, but Wisconsinites who are committed to fighting the opioid epidemic.

“We’ve seen an increase in mental health issues, as well as substance use disorders, so it’s always important to work to fight this epidemic, but it’s especially important right now as we’re also dealing with the pandemic,” he explained.

The biggest way he says we can do that is by talking about the dangers of addiction, and do what we can -- like safe drug disposal -- to stop it.

“Making sure that Wisconsinites know that this is a problem, that people across the state and across the country are struggling with, and that there is assistance available to help them out there is really vital.”

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/find-a-take-back-location/

