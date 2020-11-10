Advertisement

Wisconsin hospitals face staffing and capacity concerns as COVID cases surge

By Tajma Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overwhelmed and overworked is how health care workers nationwide say they’re feeling as COVID-19 cases continue to increase at record speed.

NBC15 checked in with health officials in Wisconsin who say many hospitals are worried about bed capacity and their staff’s well-being.

As of Monday, there were at least 294 patients being treated for COIVD-19 in South-central Wisconsin alone. Nearly 80 of those patients reported to be in ICU care with numbers growing daily.

Statewide, DHS reports more than 2,000 COVID patients in Wisconsin hospitals.

“What we’re seeing throughout Wisconsin is about an 87 percent bed capacity and some of the piece attributing to that is just the availability of the health care workforce,” said Gina Dennik-Champion with the Wisconsin Nurses Association. Dennik-Champion says many nurses are trying to keep up with the surge in cases while battling stress and fatigue.

“We are worried. We’re tired. We’re feeling like when is this going to end,” she said.

As cases grow, so does concern over hospital staffing. Many nurses are coming out of retirement to help or from other health care facilities in the state.

“What we’re seeing is nurses are either out because of COVID or they have symptoms, they may be out because they’re in quarantine or they may be out because schools are closed and they’re the primary parent and now school teacher for their children,” said Dennik-Champion/

SSM Health officials say the community should still be concerned about potentially overwhelming the health care system.

“Our health care workers are feeling both the same stress and strain that all families are feeling right now but they’re also feeling the additional strain of having to take care of those who come in sick on a daily basis,” said Damond Boatwright, President of SSM Health in Wisconsin.

“I’ve heard from a number of staff that feel disheartened as they see the spread of COVID and see members of the public out not wearing masks and continuing to gather in large groups,” he said.

Boatwright says the community can help by working together and taking care of themselves. In the meantime, SSM Health is providing resources to staff who may be feeling overwhelmed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau man killed following collision with deer
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
1 to 2 inches of rain could fall from later Monday night into Tuesday evening.
First Alert Weather: Warm weather fading early this week
Voting in Wisconsin.
Republican Party of Marathon County says it will accept results once electors make choice in Madison
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Latest News

As we get closer to celebrating Thanksgiving, the need for food is greater than ever before...
“Food for Hope” seeks donations for Thanksgiving meals
Wisconsin ranks first in returning unused, expired drugs
Wisconsin ranks first in returning unused, expired drugs
Prairie River Middle School closes temporarily due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19
Prairie River Middle School closes temporarily due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19
Senior linebacker and running back William Bishop lifts weights at a workout at Pulaski County...
Healthy and fit for the holidays