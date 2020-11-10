Advertisement

Winter-like weather returns to parts of Upper Midwest

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and icy conditions could make travel challenging in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota later Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for an area stretching from Mankato, Minnesota to Hayward, Wisconsin where 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected to accumulate later Tuesday through Wednesday.

The weather service said higher snow totals are possible in isolated areas.

“Use caution if traveling,” the weather service said. “Small shifts in the track could greatly alter the expected impacts.”

The abrupt return to winter-like weather follows temperatures that were will above normal for November, including five days of readings in the 70s.

In South Dakota, a winter weather advisory was posted for the southeast region of the state. Forecasters predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow for Sioux Falls.

In far southern Minnesota, an ice storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Steele, Faribault and Freeborn counties where up to a quarter inch of ice could coat trees, power lines and streets.

