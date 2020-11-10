Advertisement

Wausau West football opts-out of postseason after three positive COVID-19 cases

Wausau West Football
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West Warriors football team has ended its season due to three positive COVID-19 cases within the program, according to athletic director Brian Miller.

The Warriors were scheduled to play Mosinee in Level 1 of the playoffs on Friday. Instead, Mosinee will play Cadott in a non-postseason game. Mosinee will advance to play either Lakeland or Rhinelander in Level 2.

This is the second quarantine the Warriors have had due to COVID-19. The first was in mid-October.

Wausau West finishes its season with a 2-4 record.

