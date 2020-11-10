Advertisement

Tuesday marks 45th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking

(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Nov. 10, 2016 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday marks the 45th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The Great Lakes have claimed thousands of ships since European explorers began navigating the waters in the 1600s, but few have captured the public’s imagination as has the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank on Nov. 10, 1975, in Lake Superior.

Much of that attention is owed to Gordon Lightfoot’s haunting ballad, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which memorialized the ship and its crew members, whose bodies remain with the sunken vessel.

The 729-foot vessel vanished from radar screens as winds of hurricane force — of 75 miles per hour — raised waves to 25 feet in 42-degree weather.

All 29 crew members died.

Most Read

Wausau man killed following collision with deer
Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Daniel Sullivan Jr. 44
Family was concerned about homicide suspect’s mental health
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Criminal charges filed against man accused of hitting, killing child waiting for bus

Latest News

Vatican releases the long-awaited report into disgraced former US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick....
Vatican release report on former US Cardinal McCarrick
Dad builds a backyard roller coaster while in quarantine.
California dad builds backyard roller coaster
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., second from right, talks with the newly...
McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain