Some of the most popular toys this holiday season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are approaching, and your viewers are likely planning, preparing and shopping! Elizabeth Werner joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to advise on the hottest and coolest musts for the season.

The countdown has begun - here is what we are “playing with":

· Art & Activities – From creating to collecting, Elizabeth showed off the most fun picks in the category

· For the Imaginative Inventors – From imagination to creation, Elizabeth showed us the must have toys of the season

· For the Tiny Techies – Elizabeth shared with us some high tech fun (and educational) toys of the season

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

Website for more info: wernerinfo.com

