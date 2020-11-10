Local pajama drive calls on community to help students in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Ten donation boxes for children’s pajamas now stand at local businesses around Marathon County. New pajamas sizes 4T to 12 can be donated. All donations will go to local schools at the end of November.

“I know it’s one of the things that my kids get excited for every year is pajama day at school. Knowing that we can as a community provide that to so many more kids and give them those exciting feelings and helping them feel loved really means a lot to me. And it should mean a lot to the community,” Nicole Thomas who organized the pajama drive said.

Thomas started the pajama drive six years ago with a friend when she saw a need for pajamas in women’s shelters in the area. Since then Thomas has fronted the project all on her own, donating the pajamas to shelters and schools.

This year, Thomas said the need for pajamas is bigger than ever as new families struggle due to COVID-19.

“Almost everyone was impacted in some way or another. At some point, from COVID, and it just shows that people who are already struggling, really got tipped over and it’s just a little something that I think we can do to provide a little bit more excitement to our communities,” Thomas said.

The pajama drive will run until November 30th.

Those who can’t drop off pajamas but want to participate can Venmo Thomas at Pajamadrive2020 or drop off cash at Jim Kryshak Jewelers. All money will be used to buy PJ’s at the end of the month.

Participants can drop off pajamas at any of the ten donation boxes.

Donation boxes can be found at:

Jim Kryshak Jewelers in Rib Mountain

The Palms Supper Club in Weston

Arrow Sports Club in Weston

New Life Ink in Rothschild

Sapphire Salon in Wausau

Both Local Store locations

Both Sam’s Pizza locations

Wausau Police Department

