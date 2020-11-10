Here are Veterans Day deals & discounts for those who served

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The following popular restaurants and retailers are offering Veterans Day deals on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to say thank you to all service men and women.

Applebees: Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can choose a free meal from a select menu on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel: All U.S. Military Veterans and active duty military receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte (available iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations. 10 percent of sales from select rockers purchased from 10/28-11/11 to Operation Homefront.

Chili’s: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can receive a free dine-in meal from a select menu. Beverages and gratuity not included.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to active, non-active and retired military personnel with valid military ID or DD214. Beverages not included. Dine-in only.

Dunkin': On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military receive a free donut of their choice. The first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin restaurants will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community.

Famous Dave’s: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side for all military personnel. Valid for dine-in, to go, and online ordering. Use code VETERAN at checkout. Offer valid up to $7.49. Not valid for call in orders. Must present valid proof of service. Valid on 11/11/20 at participating locations only.

Golden Corral: For the safety of our honored guests and communities, our Military Appreciation Event will look a little different this year. Active or former military members who have served in the U.S. Military can pick up a promotional card at participating locations during the month of November redeemable for a FREE “Thank You” Meal!

Great Clips: On Wednesday, November 11, retired and active service members can visit any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card.

Hy-Vee: Enjoy a free curbside pickup breakfast for veterans and active military members November 11, 2020 from 6 - 10 a.m.

IHOP: All Active duty and Retired Veterans in observance of Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 15% off their total purchase every day. Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Kohl’s: Doubling its Military discount valid Nov. 11, to 30% off in-store purchases. Throughout the year, Kohl’s offers Military Mondays with 15% in-store discounts

Little Caesars: On Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Offer expires at 2 p.m. Offer is only for in-store customers.

Metcalfe’s Market: Receive 20% off** when you show your military ID on November 11. Excludes tobacco, lottery, gift cards and services

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15% off your entire purchase every day. Includes sale items. Some exclusions apply.

Outback Steakhouse: A free BLOOMIN' ONION and beverage are open to all active and retired Military Personnel who have one of the following forms of identification on NOVEMBER 11, 2020 ONLY. a) U.S. Uniformed Services Identification Card, (b) U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, (c) Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), (d) Veterans Organization Card (i.e. American Legion and VFW), (e) DD214 Certificate, (f) Veteran Identification Card (VIC) or, (g) Photograph in U.S. Uniform or wearing U.S. Uniform. The FREE beverage will be the customer’s choice of any Coca-Cola® product. Offer available for dine-in or to-go (call-in orders only, not available online).

Red Robin: Veterans and Active Military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their FREE Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between 11/12 and 11/30 for Dine-in or To-Go. The offer will be automatically uploaded to your dashboard.

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster® is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Wednesday, November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Sam’s Club: Qualified active or retired military and their spouses who join or renew their Sam’s Club membership by January 31, 2021, get a free $10 gift card. Proof of valid U.S. military service identification required.

Sky Zone Madison: Veterans can get a FREE 90 minute jump and their family members can jump for 50% off!

Sport Clips: On Veterans Day, $1 from every haircut service is donated to our VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship. In addition, active-duty military and veterans receive a free haircut with valid ID.

Starbucks: All veterans, active service members and their spouses can receive a free cup of coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11.

Target: For the fourth year, Target is proud to extend its 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families to use in stores or online between Nov. 1-11.

Walgreens: Nov. 11 - 15, veterans, active military and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-priced items with Balance Rewards card and proof of service. VA-enrolled veterans can always get a free flu shot at their local Walgreens.

