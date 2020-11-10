Healthy and fit for the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Right now it’s more important than ever to stay active and make your health a priority, and access to the gym is a huge part of maintaining physical and mental wellness. Physical activity also plays an important role in reducing COVID-19 risk factors such as obesity, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

Want to feel better for the holidays? Planet Fitness' Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to share how we can beat the holiday stress and better our mental health through physical activity.

Savage is also a certified fitness trainer and oversees fitness programming for all of its clubs nationwide. He is also an instructor for Planet Fitness' ‘Home Work-In’ digital workout series, that consists of 20 minute (or less) daily, live workouts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube that don’t require any equipment, designed to combat stress while keeping us all physically and mentally fit. For anyone who can’t participate live, each workout is also available on the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube after the broadcast is over. Over recent months, Teddy has gained a loyal following for his very popular “Teddy Tuesday” workouts on Facebook Live.

