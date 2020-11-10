Gov. Evers to deliver address Tuesday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced he’ll deliver a statewide address Tuesday evening. A media release from the Governor’s office states it will begin at 6:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Specific details were not released, but it’s in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday the state ranked fourth in the nation in per capita cases over the last two weeks with 69,244 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

