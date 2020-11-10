“Food for Hope” seeks donations for Thanksgiving meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we get closer to celebrating Thanksgiving, the need for food is greater than ever before with many families trying to stretch the dollar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why one local group needs your help raising money to help others.

The turkey drive is called “Food for Hope,” and $6,000 worth of turkeys and ham will be coming from Trig’s grocery store.

The idea flourished five years ago in 2016 by Wausau East High School Special Education teacher Rob Hughes, who was looking to help the community.

“Anybody that we can help that we’re able to help, that’s what we do,” Hughes said.

It started as a small way to put smiles on people’s faces get food to families during thanksgiving and has grown much past their original target.

“The goal was really just $1,000 this year and we’ve met that and now we’re just trying to raise as much as we can,” Hughes said.

Hughes' idea for “Food for Hope” stemmed from growing up in a poor household where money was tight and food was hard to come by.

He said when he created the idea for the annual turkey drive, it was his plan to give back to people that find themselves in the same position he once was, with a fitting theme this year, “we are you.”

“Sometimes life is cyclical and it’s just been on my heart to try to repay people who show compassion to me when we were a family in need,” Hughes said.

Money is collected on the Wausau School Foundation website to give help to families in the school district, the Neighbors' Place, as well as the Salvation Army among other community members.

“Now getting closer to the holidays, it’s certainly more important now as we get closer to those celebrations [and] that we have the means to be able to provide some food for needy families,” Wausau Salvation Army Major Paul Logan said.

Hughes wasn’t sure the drive would even happen this year due to the pandemic, the election and social unrest. However, his friends thought otherwise.

“I said, I don’t know if I’m gonna do it this year with everything going on, and they just said, ‘no, you don’t have a choice, you are doing it,’” Hughes said.

In 2019, “Food for Hope” helped over 700 families and volunteers get a feeling like no other when they help out.

“It’s just a tremendous feeling of gratitude to be able to hand that food out to families in need,” Zoro’s Locker leader Tom McCormick said. “The turkey drive is a persona of community and action and the idea of giving and caring and sharing with people and families in need.”

The volunteers plan to pick up the food from Trig’s on Sunday, Nov. 22 and will be delivering them around the community to families.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.