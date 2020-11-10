First Alert Weather: Light snowfall possible for some tonight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of rain is moving through the area this morning as this cold front creeps through our area slowly. Slow moving cold fronts tend to produce more precipitation than your average system, and that is exactly what is happening today. Around 1-2″ of rain will likely from last night through the rest of our Tuesday. We have been quite dry as of late, so this amount of rain is actually good for us, and we have a low risk of flooding as well.

As temperatures continue to cool down throughout today, we will likely see a transition from rain to snow in our northwestern communities. This is not expected to be an overwhelming amount of snow by any means, but it may spell trouble on the roadways for some northwestern communities tonight and tomorrow morning. Around 1-3″ of snowfall is possible in our northwestern communities. Here in Wausau, we will likely stick with just rain, but there is a chance to see a few flakes falling tonight before we wrap the system up.

The next chance for precipitation looks to fall Thursday evening and Thursday night. A weak disturbance looks to move through bringing another round of light rain/snow showers. More on this next system will come later today and tomorrow.

