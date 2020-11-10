Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Right now, stores that sell firearms and ammunition are seeing some of their highest sales ever.

“It has been very busy and a big part of that is because of the ammo shortage that exists,” Justin Gaiche said.

Justin owns Chase Outdoors in Rothschild. He says people have been driving long distances and waiting in line before the store even opens. His phone line has also seen an increase in inactivity.

“We receive literally hundreds of phone calls every day looking for that stuff. I could have two full-time guys answering the phone and saying yes or no to what we have,” Gaiche added.

Some of the ammunition shortage is because of the manufactures closing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are other events that are increasing demand.

“Sales are up so much which is directly related to COVID, BLM (Black Lives Matter), rioting, and the election, stuff like that. But before any of this even happened, Sports shooting and active participants in conceal carry and personal defense has been on a steady rise for years now,” Gaiche explained.

More recently, gun shops have noticed an uptick in purchases after elections. Especially if one party has a negative view on guns.

“Punishments to the second amendment for stuff that is commonly used by a lot of citizens not only for defense but sport shooting and hunting as well,” Gaiche said.

Gaiche says that the best way to keep up on what’s in stock is to keep up on their website.

