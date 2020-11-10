Advertisement

DHS again reports more than 7K COVID-19 cases

(KOLO)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its data Tuesday showing another one-day total count of positive COVID-19 cases surpassing 7,000. It’s the second time cases exceeded 7,000 -- Saturday, 7,065 new cases were confirmed.

The 7,073 positive cases were out of nearly 20,000 tests processed. The state also recorded another 66 deaths, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 to 2,395.

The news comes the same day Gov. Tony Evers said he’d address the state in regard to the pandemic. Specific details were not released. The address is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau man killed following collision with deer
Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Daniel Sullivan Jr. 44
Family was concerned about homicide suspect’s mental health
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Criminal charges filed against man accused of hitting, killing child waiting for bus

Latest News

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results
Photo courtesy: MGN
Winter-like weather returns to parts of Upper Midwest
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Wisconsin legislators to select leaders for upcoming session