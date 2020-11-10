DHS again reports more than 7K COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its data Tuesday showing another one-day total count of positive COVID-19 cases surpassing 7,000. It’s the second time cases exceeded 7,000 -- Saturday, 7,065 new cases were confirmed.

The 7,073 positive cases were out of nearly 20,000 tests processed. The state also recorded another 66 deaths, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 to 2,395.

The news comes the same day Gov. Tony Evers said he’d address the state in regard to the pandemic. Specific details were not released. The address is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

