Criminal charges filed against man accused of hitting, killing child waiting for bus

Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against the 76-year-old man accused of causing a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in Waushara County.

Investigators said Maryana Kranz,6, was struck and killed while waiting for the school bus on Feb. 10. Her sister was also injured.

Online court records show Carl Mullenix will be charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving. He’s expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Investigators said Mullenix was driving on the shoulder of the road when the pedestrians were struck.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Highway 73 near Plainfield in the town of Oasis.

