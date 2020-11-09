Advertisement

Wisconsin records 4,360 new COVID-19 infections

COVID Wisconsin
COVID Wisconsin
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported another dip in new COVID-19 infections Monday from a record high over the weekend.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed infections. That’s up from 4,280 on Sunday but still dramatically fewer than the record 7,065 cases recorded on Saturday. The disease was a factor in another 17 deaths.

The state has now seen 271,770 cases and 2,329 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March. As of Sunday the state ranked fourth in the nation in per capita cases over the last two weeks with 69,244 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that as of Monday afternoon 2,003 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 396 in intensive care and 574 on ventilators.

