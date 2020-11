WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 70-year-old Wausau man died Saturday after striking a deer on Highway 51 north Wausau. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. in the southbound lane near Maine Drive.

Investigators said Dale Millard hit the deer while driving a motorcycle. Millard was ejected and died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet.

