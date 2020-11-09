The Boys & Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids Area kicks off “Be a Light for Great Futures” Campaign

Advertisement

The Boys & Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids Area kicks off their Be a Light for Great Futures Campaign, which will run through the end of the year.(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids Area kicked-off their Be a Light for Great Futures Campaign, which will run through the end of the year. Each gift will be matched dollar for dollar by the Bell Family Charitable Foundation up to $25,000.

“Your gift provides much more than a before and after school programs. Your investment ensures that youth in our community have warm meals, homework help, reliable transportation to and from school, and fieldtrips – all which create memories to last a lifetime,” said Kent Anderson, Boys & Girls Club CEO.

This year’s donation amounts include an associated holiday decoration, which will help decorate the holiday tree at the Wisconsin Rapids Center.

“An investment of $100 will provide a summer membership, along with an ornament – helping the youth and tree shine,” stated Anderson.

In celebration of Great Futures this holiday season, you can support the campaign by purchasing an ornament or a light. To learn more and donate visit: www.bgcwra.org.

