Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named preseason All-Big Ten first team

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Ten is expecting Stevens Point native Cole Caufield to pick up where he left off last season by naming him preseason All-Big Ten first team.

Caufield led the league in scoring last season with 19 goals. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year last year. The former SPASH standout tallied 24 points in 24 league games last season.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft is expected to be a leader on a Wisconsin team that is projected to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Big Ten.

