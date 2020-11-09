Advertisement

Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named preseason All-Big Ten first team

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield during an NCAA hockey game against the Boston College on Friday, Oct....
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield during an NCAA hockey game against the Boston College on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Ten is expecting Stevens Point native Cole Caufield to pick up where he left off last season by naming him preseason All-Big Ten first team.

Caufield led the league in scoring last season with 19 goals. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year last year. The former SPASH standout tallied 24 points in 24 league games last season.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft is expected to be a leader on a Wisconsin team that is projected to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Big Ten.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Voting in Wisconsin.
Republican Party of Marathon County says it will accept results once electors make choice in Madison
1 to 2 inches of rain could fall from later Monday night into Tuesday evening.
First Alert Weather: Warm weather fading early this week
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Poygan marsh fire. Nov. 8, 2020.
Poygan marsh fire burns about 500 acres

Latest News

Badgers Football returns to practice, on track to play Michigan on Saturday
The NFL has moved the Green Bay at Indianapolis Week 11 game from noon to 3:25 PM.
NFL moves Packers-Colts to 3:25 PM
The Hilight Zone Week 7
Hilight Zone Week 7 Part 3
Hilight Zone Week 7 Part 3