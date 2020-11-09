Advertisement

Prairie River Middle School temporarily closed due to COVID quarantines

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill District Administrator John Sample said beginning Tuesday Prairie River Middle School will close due to the high number of COVID-19 quarantine cases affecting students and staff.

“Due to the most recent numbers of positive cases, and the number of students and staff required to quarantine based on contact tracing, it has become necessary to temporarily close PRMS until Tuesday, Dec. 1,” stated Sample,

Sample shared in an email to media and parents that COVID numbers dramatically increased over the weekend.

A news release stated: “Face-to-face student instruction is optimal, but not possible until quarantine cases are greatly reduced.”

