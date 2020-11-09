First Alert Weather: A chance for light snow Tuesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A significant cold front is sitting just to our west, and that is moving in our direction this morning. It has slowed down the progression in the last day or so, but we are still expecting plenty of cloud cover today with a chance for a few showers here and there, especially in the afternoon hours. Since we remain on the warm side of the front today, we can expect a strong southerly breeze of around 10-20mph with some gusts around 30mph. Also, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

As the cold front moves through over the next few days, we will see plenty of rainfall and even a chance for snow on the back end of the system. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout Tuesday, and Tuesday night, we may see some lighter snowfall returning to the area. The best chance to see accumulating snowfall will lie in our northwestern communities.

Around Wausau, we may see a dusting or so of snowfall, but many northern communities could pick up around 1-3 inches. There is a possibility for some of our northwestern communities around Vilas, Iron and Ashland counties to see slightly more snowfall, but the chances of that are dwindling as of this morning. We will continue to watch this next system and keep you updated on the potential for snowfall.

