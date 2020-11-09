DHS launches provider Enrollment for COVID-19 Vaccine Program

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has opened provider enrollment for the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine program.

According to a news release, vaccine providers are encouraged to enroll in the program if they plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to patients once it becomes available in Wisconsin. For more details and to access the enrollment portal, providers should visit the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program webpage.

“We are urging providers that plan on providing COVID-19 vaccines to enroll in the program as early as possible,” stated DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “The earlier we start enrolling vaccinators, the more prepared we will be when a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.