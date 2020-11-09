Advertisement

Crews on scene of marsh fire in Winnebago County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are battling a marsh fire in Winnebago County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winneconne-Poygan Fire Department, crews were called to the 9200 block of County Highway D shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

As of 3 p.m., crews were still at the scene of what officials call an active fire.

Other departments are on stand-by to assist the department.

A Wisconsin DNR map shows the fire has so far burned 400 acres, with no structures threatened as of 4:12 p.m. Sunday. 400 acres equals about 0.63 square miles.

Information on a marsh fire near Winneconne, WI from the WI DNR.
Information on a marsh fire near Winneconne, WI from the WI DNR.(WI DNR)

Check back for more details as they become available.

