Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins National League Rookie of the Year

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Brewers reliever Devin Williams is the National League Rookie of the year, beating out the Philadelphia Phillies Alec Bohm and the San Diego Padres Jake Cronenworth.

Williams was named the National League Reliever of the Year a few weeks ago, and for good reason. The 26-year old posted a microscopic 0.33 ERA in 22 appearances, while striking out an incredible 53 batters in 27 innings.

Williams is the first Brewer to win the award since Ryan Braun in 2007.

