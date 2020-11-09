Badgers Football returns to practice, on track to play Michigan on Saturday

MADISON (WSAW) -The Badgers returned to practice on Monday, the beginning of the team’s “regular game week preparations” after cancelling their last two games due to a COVID outbreak within the program. A statement from UW-Athletics says that the team is on track to play its scheduled game against Michigan on Saturday.

There are currently five active cases in the program, two players and three staff members.

“We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday which was a great sign,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. "That’s when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week. So we were cautious on Friday and Saturday, split guys into groups, and just did conditioning. The team then got together and held its regular Monday practice this morning.

It’s unclear at this time which players may or may not be available for Saturday’s game.

