Annual Turkey Trot set to go virtual

Turkey Trot 2019
Turkey Trot 2019(KY3)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - United Way of Marathon County will continue the longstanding tradition of hosting the Turkey Trot. This year participants are encouraging all race participants to run as a family or friend group and participate in their own neighborhoods.

Participation is unlimited, although there will be a limited amount of T-shirts printed. Runners or walkers can upload their race results anytime during the open session.

Registration is available now: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Wausau/VirtualUWTurkeyTrot2020 100% of registration fees will be donated to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, an initiative of United Way.

Money raised from this event will help feed those in need during the holiday season and throughout the year. This year families can run or walk on Thanksgiving morning before they celebrate the traditional meal, or walk after as they wait for pumpkin pie.

Runners can beat their personal best times, or walk a slow steady pace for exercise. In a year of change and uncertainty, this is a virtual event to bring families together. For the past 90 years, United Way of Marathon County has committed to health, education and financial stability in the county.

