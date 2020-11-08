Wisconsin State Treasurer: ‘Proud day for our state and our country’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s State Treasurer, Democrat Sarah Godlewski, spoke with NewsChannel 7 Saturday morning following the announcement that President-elect Joe Biden had been declared winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Godlewski, who played a big role in helping encourage Wisconsinites to vote in the days leading up to the election, feels that the Badger State should feel for playing such a crucial role in this election process.

“It’s a proud day for our state and our country for really two reasons,” Godlewski said. “One is we had a historic turnout, whether you look at the country or here in Wisconsin. Also, in the middle of a pandemic, we still ran a free, fair and incredibly transparent process and the voters have spoken.”

Godlewski touched on how important Wisconsin was in the election, indicating every vote matters.

“When we look, it was close, about 20,000 votes,” Godlewski said. “In our state we are no stranger to close elections, but I think the one thing that we need to be really proud of goes back to, not just the turnout, but also how we conducted elections this year. The clerks did an amazing job, the Wisconsin Elections Commission had no complaints, there were no reports of fraud, and we were really able to make sure Wisconsin’s voices were heard.”

Now that the voices and votes were heard, Godlewski says it’s important to push forward and work hard for Wisconsinites and the American people.

“I think what Wisconsinites want, is they want to put this election behind us,” Godlewski said. “They want us to roll up our sleeves and want us to get to work. As we see COVID cases on the rise, we see people underemployed and unemployed; let’s put aside the political rhetoric and lets actually start serving Wisconsinites.”

