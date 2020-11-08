Wausau Winter Farm Market opens at new location

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers of the Wausau Winter Farm Market hope their new location, at 180 East Wausau Avenue will become the market’s new winter home.

“We’ve gotten a bigger square-footage of a building so we can socially-distance all our booths to help for everyone to be safe,” explained Holden Flaig, president of the Wausau Winter Farm Market.

According to Flaig, the market consistently has around 23 vendors every week with more additions expected throughout the holiday season. During a year where COVID-19 has caused so much uncertainty, he says the market is happy to have a new location that allows for COVID-19 precautions such as social-distancing, as well as, hopefully, some consistency.

“It gives me a really good, happy feeling that we have a location that we are going to be permanent at so that we as a board aren’t always having to find new locations because it gets far and few between for as many vendors as we have,” Flaig explained. “We acquired this building after talking with Timekeeper Distillery. They are going to be acquiring the building in the spring to do their own cannery and the part that we’re in is going to be part of a banquet hall or rental space that, hopefully, this will be our future home for our Winter Market.”

It’s not just organizers and vendors that are happy with the new setup. Customers in attendance shared their excitement.

“Marvelous. They found a great way to do this,” exclaimed long-time customer Tammy Stezenski. “They’ve been so creative in finding spaces during the pandemic and I think this is perfect for them.”

She added that the closeness to the old market location at the Boys and Girls Club will be helpful as well.

“People are sort of creatures of habit, Stezenski said. “I think it will work out to their benefit to be so close. Also, I think the space is very good. It’s a big, wide-open warehouse. High ceilings; it’s not that crowded so everyone can feel comfortable coming down and not feeling they’re on top of each other.”

