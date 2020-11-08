Wausau Flame allows fire spinning for all

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire spinning seems like something for professionals, not for an ordinary person. A group in Wausau is doing the opposite of that at a show tonight.

Wausau Flames is an organization the puts on events where you can simply pick up a fire staff and spin fire.

The organization started just about five months ago after members learned to spin fire at an event just like the ones they put on in Wausau.

They knew they wanted to have fun and teach people the art of spinning fire here. This event is one of about 12 they’ve put on this summer.

“They are absolutely amazing. It is so cool to watch community build around it and to really see people have fun with it and overcome some fear with it too. It’s really a confidence booster to be able to play with fire,” Alex Garbisch, the founder of Wausau Flame, said.

Anybody can spin, you just have to be over 18 and wear certain clothing material that isn’t polyester. It’s free but they ask for a five dollar donation in return. They hope to put on more events before the weather gets too cold.

To view future events, you can go to this link.

