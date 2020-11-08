Snowmobile clubs work to prepare trails before winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before snowmobilers hit the trails and before snow even falls, the Snowmates Snowmobile Club is getting the trails ready for the winner.

“Various teams go out through our 80 miles of trails and basically put out markers and stop signs and basically mark where we want snowmobilers to go,” Dave Oberbeck, a board member of the Snowmates Snowmobile clubs, said.

Hazard signs, turn signs, stop signs, and much more are crucial to keeping riders safe.

“It’s got to be done every year. All the signs are taken off in late March or April when the trails close,” Oberbeck explained.

As a result, signs have to be put back in. And now is a good time to do it while the ground is soft enough.

“It’s almost like marking a highway. The stop ahead signs, the turns, all that is marked for the safety of the snowmobilers,” Oberbeck said.

The work is volunteer-based, and they work in conjunction with the rest of the country to complete the trails.

“We do it as a service. Without people like our group or other snowmobile clubs, those trails wouldn’t happen. They have to be marked according to state standards,” Oberbeck explained.

It’s for the safety of riders, and to protect landowners who volunteer their land. All to make for a safe ride when snowfall comes and sticks.

“What’s really interesting is the opportunity to go out and see some of Wisconsin’s finest landscapes. It’s just awesome really to see the crystal snow and the sun reflecting on it or even at night,” Oberbeck said with a smile.

