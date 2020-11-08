Republican Party of Marathon County says it will accept results once electors make choice in Madison

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Republican Party of Marathon County says it will not accept the Associated Press' projected winner Joe Biden as president-elect until Wisconsin’s recount shows there are no inconsistencies in the vote count.

County party treasurer and spokesperson Kevin Hermening says they’re concerned with voters who claimed they were “indefinitely confined” due to Coronavirus and did not have to show ID to get an absentee ballot.

In May, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported more than 200,000 Wisconsin voters dubbed themselves as indefinitely confined, some due to the shutdown. In 2019, about 72,000 voters listed themselves as indefinitely confined. Those voters were mailed absentee ballots automatically for the November election.

Wisconsin law requires voters to show an ID at the polls or the first time they vote by mail, but there is an exception for those who self-report that they are indefinitely confined. Hermening believes the ongoing election process will reveal whether those votes are legitimate.

“Our county members believe that the president should keep fighting until they are certain, the president is certain, that the race ended up with the victory of either himself or of Vice President Biden,” Hermening said, expressing concern that some ballots could be contentious and end up turning a federal or local race.

But Hermening says if a recount settles the matter and the state electors pick Biden, they would accept him as president.

“It is the election process that people are hoping was done with integrity, and if the voters of central Wisconsin and this nation believe the election was fair, they’re going to support it,” he said. “If the Electoral College in Madison and the other, I should say, enough other states around the United States select Joe Biden to serve the next four years, President Trump will not be in the White House on January 21st,” he said.

